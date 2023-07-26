Giants Signing LT Andrew Thomas To Five-Year, $117.5M Extension

The New York Giants announced on Wednesday that they have signed LT Andrew Thomas to a five-year contract extension worth $117.5 million, including $67 million fully guaranteed at signing.

He’s not going anywhere 😏 We have signed Andrew Thomas to a contract extension! 📰: https://t.co/6wQPQnikag pic.twitter.com/dVhkyTLF1Z — New York Giants (@Giants) July 26, 2023

Thomas, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2020. He was in the final year of his four-year, $32,345,589 rookie contract that included a $21,084,065 signing bonus.

Back in May, the Giants picked up Thomas’ fifth-year option that was worth $11,514,000 and fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Thomas appeared in 16 games for the Giants, making 16 starts for them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 3 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We will have more on news on Thomas as it becomes available.