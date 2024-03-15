Giants Signing OL Austin Schlottman

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Giants are signing OL Austin Schlottman to a two-year contract on Friday.

Schlottmann, 28, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2018. He later signed a rookie contract with the Broncos.

After spending all of 2018 on the practice squad, he made the active roster in 2019 and played in all 16 games for the Broncos.

Schlottmann signed a one-year deal with the Vikings in 2022 and returned to Minnesota last year on another one-year agreement.

In 2023, Schlottmann appeared in nine games for the Vikings and made three starts.