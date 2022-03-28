Giants Signing OL Max Garcia To One-Year Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Giants are signing OL Max Garcia to a one-year deal.

Garcia has guard and center flexibility after playing both for the Cardinals.

Garcia, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.63 million contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season.

Garcia signed with the Cardinals in 2019 on a one-year deal. He returned each of the past two seasons on one-year deals.

In 2021, Garcia appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and made 11 starts. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 66 guard out of 82 qualifying players.