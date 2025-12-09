Giants Signing P Cameron Johnston To PS

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants are signing P Cameron Johnston to their practice squad on Tuesday.

New York hosted Johnston for a workout earlier today and was impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.

Johnson spent time on the Bills’ injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 4. Buffalo cut him with a settlement.

Johnston, 33, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason before returning to the Eagles on a futures contract for the 2018 season.

The Eagles re-signed Johnston to an exclusive rights contract but he eventually signed with the Texans in 2021 and remained with Houston until signing a three-year, $9 million deal with the Steelers in March of 2024.

Johnston was among the Steelers’ final roster cuts at the end of camp this year and caught on with the Bills in September. He was released with an injury settlement last month.

In 2025, Johnston appeared in three games for the Bills and punted seven times for 308 yards (44.0 avg), with two landing inside the 20-yard line.