Giants Signing QB Brian Lewerke

The New York Giants are signing QB Brian Lewerke, according to his agent.

The move comes after Giants third-string QB Clayton Thorson suffered a head/neck injury in the team’s preseason loss to the New York Jets.

Lewerke recently tried out for New York a few weeks ago, so he was clearly on their radar as a potential addition.

Lewerke, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.287 million dollar rookie contract with the Patriots and was on and off of their practice squad in 2020.

During his college career at Michigan State, Lewerke completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 8,293, 47 touchdowns and 32 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 41 games. He also rushed for 1,255 yards and 10 touchdowns.