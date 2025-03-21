Giants Signing QB Jameis Winston To Two-Year Deal

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports that the Giants and QB Jameis Winston have agreed to terms on a two-year contract.

According to Schultz, Winston receives a two-year, $8 million contract that can be worth up to $16 million with incentives.

The Giants have clearly been in the market for a veteran quarterback and Winston met with the team last week.

Based on this contract, it’s possible the Giants could still be in the mix for Aaron Rodgers. Although, the team may prefer to focus on drafting a quarterback to pair with Winston.

Winston, 31, is a former first-overall pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

He signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He unfortunately tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million and reworked the deal in 2023. The Browns signed Winston to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $8.7 million last March.

In 2024, Winston appeared in 12 games for the Browns with seven starts, completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 25 rush attempts for 83 yards and another touchdown.

We had Winston included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.