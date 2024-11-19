Giants Signing QB Tim Boyle To PS, Cutting LB Curtis Bolton

Per Art Stapleton, the Giants are signing QB Tim Boyle to their practice squad. Dan Duggan adds that the team is cutting LB Curtis Bolton from the unit in a corresponding move.

Boyle is likely an insurance policy as the team will look to prevent recently benched QB Daniel Jones from playing in the final seven games of the season.

Boyle, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018 and signed with the Packers. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and remained on the team’s active roster for three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions in 2021. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022, however, he was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

From there, Boyle had a stint with the Bears before joining the Jets last year. The Texans would later sign him to their practice squad. He later signed on with the Dolphins coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Boyle has appeared once for the Dolphins and completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 79 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.