Giants Signing RB Devontae Booker To Two-Year, $6M Deal

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Giants are signing RB Devontae Booker to a two-year, $6 million contract on Monday.

Booker, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million rookie contract and signed a one-year deal with the Raiders last year.

In 2020, Booker appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders and rushed for 423 yards on 93 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 84 yards receiving and three touchdowns.