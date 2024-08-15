Giants Signing RB Joshua Kelley

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants signed RB Joshua Kelley to a contract on Thursday and cut S Elijah Riley with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Kelley, 26, was a former fourth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He finished a four-year, $4,075,339 rookie contract and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Kelley appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 107 rushing attempts for 405 yards (3.8 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with eight receptions for 32 yards (4.0 YPC).