Giants Signing RB Lorenzo Lingard

According to Dan Salomone of the team’s website, the Giants are signing RB Lorenzo Lingard to a contract.

Lingard, 25, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Akron in April before they released him in August.

He committed to Miami University in 2018 where he spent two seasons before transferring to the University of Florida. After three seasons at Florida, Lingard transferred to the University of Akron for his final collegiate season.

In his college career, Lingard appeared in 52 games over six seasons and recorded 186 carries for 927 yards (4.98 YPC) and seven touchdowns along with 41 catches for 399 yards (9.73 YPC) and two touchdowns.