Giants Signing S Patrick McMorris To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants are signing S Patrick McMorris to their practice squad on Friday.
McMorris, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2024 NFL Draft out of California. He wound up cracking Miami’s active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.
He signed on with the Giants’ practice squad in August but was released after a few weeks. He’s bounced on and off the Cardinals’ P-squad this season.
In 2024, McMorris appeared in six games for the Dolphins and recorded one tackle.
