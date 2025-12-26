Giants Signing S Patrick McMorris To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants are signing S Patrick McMorris to their practice squad on Friday.

McMorris, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2024 NFL Draft out of California. He wound up cracking Miami’s active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

He signed on with the Giants’ practice squad in August but was released after a few weeks. He’s bounced on and off the Cardinals’ P-squad this season.

In 2024, McMorris appeared in six games for the Dolphins and recorded one tackle.