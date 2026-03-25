Russell Wilson Not Gaining Interest In Free-Agent Market

Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom, citing multiple league sources who were involved in the quarterback market this offseason, reports that veteran QB Russell Wilson isn’t gaining much interest at this stage of his career.

La Canfora writes that multiple executives of teams that made moves at quarterback this offseason said Wilson was “not even a consideration.”

According to La Canfora, Wilson repeatedly tried to force his way out from the Giants last season when Jaxson Dart became the starter, leading to things becoming “very awkward” within the locker room. La Canfora mentions that it is one reason why teams are treading “very lightly” with Wilson.

La Canfora claims Wilson was also viewed as “toxic” during his time with the Broncos, and his failure to grasp a mentor backup role is leaving him without a market as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches. With that, teams with first- or second-year quarterbacks are wary about bringing Wilson in.

One anonymous NFL personnel executive mentioned that Wilson isn’t truly accepting how far his career has declined: “He’s kind of like the forgotten man, right? We weren’t going to do anything with him. He’s a weird fit now. It’s over him as a starter, and I don’t think he sees himself for who he really is.”

Another personnel executive is skeptical about the Raiders being an option for Wilson, given he’d have to mentor Fernando Mendoza: “I hear some people talking about Las Vegas. Really? He’s going to be the guy that’s the role model for (presumptive first-overall pick) Fernando Mendoza…? There isn’t a market for Russell Wilson. Just count how many other guys got job.”

Earlier this month, Wilson parted ways with his longtime agent Mark Rodgers, and hired David Mulugheta of Athletes First.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk mentioned there was some speculation that the Chiefs could target Wilson to fill in for QB Patrick Mahomes as he recovers from a knee injury, but that was before they traded for QB Justin Fields. He feels Wilson’s change in agency at this point in his career could suggest an acknowledgement that he is no longer a definite starting option.

Wilson, 37, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

After playing out that contract, Wilson signed with the Giants for the 2025 season on another one-year pact.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in six games for the Giants with three starts and completed 58 percent of his pass attempts for 831 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, adding 18 carries for 106 yards.

We have Wilson included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents list.

We’ll have more on Wilson as the news is available