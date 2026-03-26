AFC Notes: Jaylen Waddle, Maxx Crosby, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- Regarding the Broncos acquiring WR Jaylen Waddle from the Dolphins, Albert Breer of SI writes that Denver showed initial interest ahead of last season’s trade deadline.
- Breer points out that Miami was likely to move players under larger contracts this offseason, given that they faced salary cap issues with their dead-money situation, and the timeline of such players didn’t align with the team’s rebuild.
- According to Breer, Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt reached out to Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan to make an initial inquiry about Waddle, and informed Burckhardt that he wouldn’t come cheap.
- Breer writes that Denver compared Waddle to other options, like Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed, and it became clear that Waddle was their best option after getting in contact with former Alabama HC Nick Saban.
- Denver determined that parting with its haul of draft picks for Waddle made sense after comparing it to other trades around the league for top receivers, including Brandin Cooks, Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, and Hollywood Brown.
Chargers
- The Chargers signed QB Trey Lance to a one-year, $2.5 million contract, including $2 million guaranteed, with an $800,000 signing bonus. (OTC)
- Georgia TE Oscar Delp has seven 30 visits scheduled so far, including with the Chargers. (Arye Pulli)
- LSU LB Harold Perkins will take a 30 visit with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Georgia CB Daylen Everette has a 30 visit scheduled with the Chargers. (Arye Pulli)
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion will take a 30 visit with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald said he had a formal Combine interview with the Chargers. (Justin Melo)
Raiders
- ESPN published an in-depth article going behind the scenes of the failed trade between the Ravens and the Raiders for DE Maxx Crosby. One big takeaway is that sources with the Raiders and Crosby’s camp are skeptical that Baltimore pulled out purely for medical reasons.
- Per ESPN, Crosby’s knee was a concern for Baltimore during negotiations and something the two sides discussed beforehand. Multiple sources with direct knowledge said the Raiders and Crosby were transparent, and the Ravens did extensive research on Crosby’s rehab and recovery timeline: “They had access to imaging and the doctors’ reports on it.”
- Another told ESPN: “[The Ravens] had a lot of information at their disposal and still green-lit the trade. They did enough legwork that should have eliminated some of the concern.”
- As far as the timeline, Crosby (as he shared on his podcast) flew into Washington, D.C., and drove up to Baltimore on Monday, March 9. On Tuesday, March 10, he arrived at the team building and did his entry physical and MRI. He didn’t meet GM Eric DeCosta or HC Jesse Minter until long after he arrived: “I thought I was going to see [DeCosta] when I first got there. I don’t know why. I’m not going to speculate. He just made the trade, and I didn’t see him for five hours.”
- Crosby said when he did meet DeCosta, the energy was clearly off. The GM told him one of the doctors had concerns about his knee. ESPN says Baltimore consulted their in-house physician and others outside the organization, including Dr. Robert Cooper, the Cowboys’ physician. The consensus was that Crosby would be fine in 2026, but there were concerns about a degenerative condition in his knee that would wear down over the next few years.
- The fallout for the Raiders was not as bad as it could have been. A team source acknowledged to ESPN that they might not have signed both DEs Kwity Paye and Malcolm Koonce had Crosby remained on the roster, but it planned to honor all of its commitments.
- ESPN also described the tone out of Las Vegas as surprised but not angry. Asked about animosity toward the Ravens, a team source said: “I don’t think anybody was like, ‘F those guys.’ If the worst case is you get an All-Pro back in the building, that’s not a bad thing.”
- Per the ESPN report, the Raiders have continued to receive calls about Crosby’s availability, but Las Vegas’ asking price is high, and other teams are hesitant to meet it given the circumstances. Multiple Raiders sources told ESPN it would be surprising if Crosby was traded in the short-term.
- However, ESPN adds there could be other windows of opportunity for a trade around the draft or during the regular season, with the Raiders keeping an open mind on retaining Crosby.
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