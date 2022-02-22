Giants Signing TE Chris Myarick To Futures Deal

Per his agency, the Giants are signing TE Chris Myarick to a futures deal for the 2022 NFL season.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Myarick, 26, caught on with the Dolphins after going undrafted out of Temple back in 2019. He failed to make the 53 man roster and was added to the practice squad. Myarick later signed a futures deal with the team but was eventually waived.

The Giants later signed Myarick to their practice squad before elevating him to their active roster and eventually waiving him in January. Two days later, he was signed by the Bengals practice squad.

In 2021, Myarick appeared in eight games for the Giants and caught three passes for 17 yards and one touchdown.