Giants Signing WR Damion Willis To Practice Squad

Dan Duggan reports the Giants are signing WR Damion Willis to their practice squad.

Willis, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Troy back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bengals and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

However, the Bengals elected to waive Willis and he was on and off of their roster. Cincinnati waived him last year and he was later claimed by the Browns.

Cleveland waived Willis before the start of the 2020 season. He signed on with the Broncos a few months ago but was eventually let go by the team.

Willis originally signed with the Giants as a free agent in July before being cut yesterday.

In 2019, Willis appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and caught nine passes for 82 yards receiving and no touchdowns.