Giants Signing WR Jamison Crowder

Josina Anderson reports that the Giants are signing WR Jamison Crowder to a one-year contract.

Crowder, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by Washington back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.825 million contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season.

Washington allowed Crowder to leave as an unrestricted free agent and he signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the Jets in 2019.

Crowder restructured his deal with the Jets before joining the Bills last March on a one-year contract.

In 2022, Crowder appeared in four games for the Bills and caught six passes for 60 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also has 17 kick return yards and 100 punt return yards.