Giants Signing WR/KR Xavier Gipson To PS

Per Art Stapleton, the Giants are signing WR/KR Xavier Gipson to their practice squad on Wednesday.

The Eagles recently let Gipson go after claiming him off waivers from the Jets back in September.

Gipson, 24, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of S.F. Austin following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team as a rookie and each of his first three years, but was waived following Week 1 this year.

The Giants later claimed Gipson off waivers from the Jets but cut him ahead of Week 3, meaning this will mark hise second stint with the team.

In 2025, Gipson has appeared in six games and caught two passes for six yards. As a returner, he has brought back six punts for 67 yards and seven kicks for 177 yards.