Giants Signing WR Miles Boykin

The Giants announced on Tuesday they are signing veteran WR Miles Boykin to a contract.

Boykin, 27, was the No. 93 overall pick in the third round by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2019. Baltimore traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 102, No. 191, and No. 193 picks.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,376,928 rookie contract that included an $856,928 signing bonus when the Ravens released him.

Boykin was claimed by the Steelers after being waived by Baltimore and re-signed with Pittsburgh on a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Boykin appeared in 17 games for the Steelers and caught three passes for 17 yards.