Giants Sign DT Woodrow Hamilton To PS, Release QB Clayton Thorson

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The New York Giants announced they signed DT Woodrow Hamilton to their practice squad and released QB Clayton Thorson.

The Giants practice squad now includes:

  1. DE Niko Lalos
  2. DT David Moa
  3. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
  4. QB Brian Lewerke
  5. C Jonotthan Harrison (Injured)
  6. DB Jarren Williams
  7. LB Omari Cobb
  8. OT Isaiah Wilson
  9. DB Ka’dar Hollman (Injured)
  10. T Devery Hamilton
  11. T Derrick Kelly
  12. WR David Sills
  13. WR Alex Bachman
  14. WR Pharoh Cooper
  15. TE Jake Hausmann
  16. TE Deon Yelder
  17. DB Natrell Jamerson
  18. WR Travis Toivone
  19. DT Woodrow Hamilton

Hamilton, 28, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi back in 2016. He was on and off of their practice squad the past few years before signing on with the Saints in October of 2018.

After a brief stint on the Saints’ practice squad he signed with the Giants’ taxi squad before getting claimed by the Panthers in December of 2018. 

He re-signed with Carolina the following offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp. He bounced on and off their taxi squad throughout 2020. The team opted to release him back in February and he eventually signed on with the Titans before being placed on their practice squad. 

The Titans released Hamilton in October, and Hamilton had a brief stint on the Giants’ practice squad soon after.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in five games and recorded three total tackles, no sacks, and one fumble recovery. 

