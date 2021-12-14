Giants Sign DT Woodrow Hamilton To PS, Release QB Clayton Thorson

The New York Giants announced they signed DT Woodrow Hamilton to their practice squad and released QB Clayton Thorson.

ROSTER MOVES: DT Woodrow Hamilton – Signed to Practice Squad QB Clayton Thorson – Terminated from Practice Squad pic.twitter.com/kf6Atbj7ww — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 14, 2021

The Giants practice squad now includes:

Hamilton, 28, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi back in 2016. He was on and off of their practice squad the past few years before signing on with the Saints in October of 2018.

After a brief stint on the Saints’ practice squad he signed with the Giants’ taxi squad before getting claimed by the Panthers in December of 2018.

He re-signed with Carolina the following offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp. He bounced on and off their taxi squad throughout 2020. The team opted to release him back in February and he eventually signed on with the Titans before being placed on their practice squad.

The Titans released Hamilton in October, and Hamilton had a brief stint on the Giants’ practice squad soon after.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in five games and recorded three total tackles, no sacks, and one fumble recovery.