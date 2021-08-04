Giants TE Levine Toilolo Tears Achilles In Practice

The New York Giants announced that TE Levine Toilolo tore his Achilles during practice Wednesday evening, per Pat Leonard.

You can expect the Giants to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Toilolo, 30, was drafted in the fourth round by the Falcons back in 2013. He was entering the second year of his three-year, $12 million contract that included $4.5 million guaranteed when the Falcons designated Toilolo as a post-June 1st release in 2017.

Toilolo signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal for the 2018 season with the Lions. After a brief stint with the 49ers, Toilolo signed a two-year $6.2 million deal with the Giants.

This April, the Giants and Toilolo agreed to a one-year $1.6 million restructured contract extension.

In 2020, Toilolo appeared in 16 games for the Giants, recording five catches for 46 yards.