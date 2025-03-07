Giants Tendering ERFA OLB Tomon Fox

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants are tendering a contract to exclusive rights free agent OLB Tomon Fox.

Fox, 26, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina back in 2022. He made the team’s 53-man roster out of the preseason but was waived and re-signed to the practice squad in 2023.

He’s bounced on and off New York’s practice squad over the last two years.

In 2024, Fox appeared in 11 games for the Giants and recorded 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.