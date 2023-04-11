Giants To Host Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

Tom Pelissero reports that the Giants will host Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt for a visit on Wednesday.

Hyatt is considered to be one of the top receiver prospects in this year’s draft class and could be a first-round pick when all is said and done.

Hyatt, 21, was a Unanimous All-American in 2022 and won the Fred Biletnikoff Award along with being a first-team All-ACC selection.

Dane Brugler has Hyatt listed as his No. 27 overall prospect. Lance Zierlein compares Hyatt to DeSean Jackson.

During his three-year college career at Tennessee, Hyatt appeared in 29 games and caught 108 passes for 1,769 yards and 19 touchdowns.