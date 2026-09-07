Giants To Sign DL Dean Lowry To Practice Squad

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Giants are planning to sign DL Dean Lowry to the practice squad.

New York has been putting a lot of energy into addressing their depth up front after trading away DT Dexter Lawrence this offseason and Lowry is the latest dart throw.

Lowry, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $20.325 million extension.

The Vikings then signed Lowry to a two-year, $8.5 million deal as an unrestricted free agent back in 2023. Minnesota cut him loose the following offseason, and he caught on with the Steelers to a two-year, $5 million deal.

Pittsburgh re-signed Lowry to a new deal this past May. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Lowry appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and recorded five tackles, one sack and one pass defense.