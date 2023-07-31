Giants Tried Out Four Offensive Linemen

The New York Giants brought in four free agents for workouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

OL Sean Harlow OL Tommy Kraemer OL Chance Lytle OL James Murray

Harlow, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.9 million contract with the Falcons, but was waived the following year in 2018.

After a brief stint with the Colts, Harlow returned to the Falcons before eventually catching on with the Cardinals during the 2021 season.

In 2022, Harlow appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals, making three starts for them.

Murray, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2018. He was waived by the Chiefs coming out of the preseason and promptly re-signed to the practice squad.

From there, Murray has had stints with the Ravens, Jets, Titans and Jaguars.

In 2018, Murray appeared in two games for the Chiefs.