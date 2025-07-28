Giants Tried Out Four WRs & A QB

The New York Giants officially brought in five free agents for tryouts on Monday.

The full list includes:

WR Ife Adeyi QB Carter Bradley WR Stanley Morgan WR Gunner Olszewski WR Brandon Powell

Olszewski, 28, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Bemidji State in 2019. He took part in the Patriots’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and earned a roster spot as a rookie.

New England declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent and he caught on with the Steelers on a two-year, $4.2 million deal. However, Pittsburgh released him and he caught on with the Giants’ taxi squad.

He bounced on and off New York’s practice squad in 2023 and re-signed to a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Olszewski appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and Giants, recording 24 punt returns for 281 yards (11.7 YPR) and one touchdown. He also returned two kicks for 24 yards.