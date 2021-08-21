Giants Waive DB Jarren Williams From IR With Settlement

The New York Giants announced Saturday that they’ve waived DB Jarren Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Williams, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Albany back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Cardinals, but was waived at the start of training camp.

Williams later signed on with the Giants and was later added to their practice squad. New York brought him back on a futures contract this past January only to waive him with an injury designation a few weeks ago. He reverted to injured reserve soon after.

In 2020, Williams appeared in two games for the Giants, but did no register a stat.