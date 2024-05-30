Giants Waive/Injured RB Gary Brightwell, Sign DB Elijah Riley

The New York Giants announced Thursday that they’ve waived RB Gary Brightwell with an injury designation and signed DB Elijah Riley to a contract.

ROSTER MOVES 5/30 Free Agent Signing:

DB Elijah Riley Waived/Injured:

RB Gary Brightwell 📰 : https://t.co/yzINwYU2on pic.twitter.com/usIY3S6S3t — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) May 30, 2024

Should Brightwell clear waivers on Friday, he would revert to the Giants’ injured reserve list.

Brightwell, 25, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Arizona. He is currently in the final year of a four-year $3.65 million deal with the team.

In 2023, Gary Brightwell appeared in seven games for the Giants and rushed for 19 yards on nine carries to go along with five receptions for 47 yards and no touchdowns.