Giants Waive OLB Tomon Fox

The New York Giants announced Monday that they’ve waived OLB Tomon Fox following Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Fox, 27, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina back in 2022. He made the team’s 53-man roster out of the preseason but was waived and re-signed to the practice squad in 2023.

He’s bounced on and off New York’s practice squad over the last two years.

In 2025, Fox has appeared in four games for the Giants and recorded two tackles and no sacks.