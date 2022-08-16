Giants Waive Three Players

The New York Giants announced that they waived three players on Tuesday to bring their roster to 85 players prior to the deadline.

ROSTER MOVES: TE Jeremiah Hall, DB Gavin Heslop – Waived WR Austin Proehl – Waived/Injured pic.twitter.com/Wp723ltJhK — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 16, 2022

The team waived/injured WR Austin Proehl, along with waiving TE Jeremiah Hall and CB Gavin Heslop.

Proehl, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills out of North Carolina back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,070 contract with the Bills that included a $69,070 signing bonus, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

Proehl has had brief stints with the Titans, Rams, 49ers, Chargers, and Bills but is yet to appear in his first NFL game. Proehl is the son of former Rams and Panthers WR Ricky Proehl.

During his four-year college career at North Carolina, Proehl caught 91 passes for 1,265 yards receiving and five touchdowns over the course of 38 games.