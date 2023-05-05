Giants Waive Two Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants waive DB Terrell Burgess with a failed physical designation and also cut OL Solomon Kindley.

Burgess, 25, was drafted by the Rams with the No. 104 pick in the third round out of Utah in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.481 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $832,292 when Los Angeles cut him loose last year and he caught on with the Giants’ practice squad.

In 2022, Burgess appeared in seven games for the Rams and once for the Giants, recording 11 total tackles.