Giants Waive Two Players

The Giants announced on Sunday they have waived RB Jordan Chunn and TE Nate Wieting.

The moves clear space on the roster for RB Corey Clement and WR/TE Kelvin Benjamin, who New York officially signed.

We have signed WR Kelvin Benjamin and RB Corey Clement 📰: https://t.co/zRzEOsnIxl pic.twitter.com/XhMP6tYo3S — New York Giants (@Giants) May 16, 2021

Wieting, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa following the 2020 NFL Draft. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Browns.

However, Cleveland opted to place Wieting on waivers during training camp. He was claimed by the Dolphins but released at the end of camp. He landed on the Giants practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal for 2021.

During his college career at Iowa, Wieting appeared in eight games and caught 13 passes for 185 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Chunn, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Troy in 2017. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cowboys but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Dallas re-signed Chunn to their practice squad and he bounced on and off of the Cowboys’ practice squad. Chunn returned to Dallas on a futures contract in 2020 but was waived with a non-football injury designation in July.

He landed with the Giants on a futures deal for the 2021 season.

During his college career at Troy, Cunn rushed for 3,124 yards on 679 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with 84 receptions for 558 yards receiving and 47 total touchdowns over the course of 49 games.