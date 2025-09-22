Giants Waiving OLB Tomon Fox

The New York Giants are waiving OLB Tomon Fox, according to Dan Salomone.

Fox, 27, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina back in 2022. He made the team’s 53-man roster out of the preseason but was waived and re-signed to the practice squad in 2023.

He’s bounced on and off New York’s practice squad over the last two years.

In 2024, Fox appeared in 11 games for the Giants and recorded 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

He appeared in one game for the Giants in 2025 but didn’t record any statistics.