Giants Won’t Tag Saquon Barkley

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants will not place the franchise tag on RB Saquon Barkley before today’s deadline.

There had been some thought that the Giants could reconsider given that the cap was set about $15 million higher than they were planning.

However, they still evidently feel like it’s not a good use of resources. Barkley will have a chance to test the open market for the first time in his career.

Barkley, 27, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

In 2023, Barkley appeared in 14 games for the Giants and rushed for 962 yards on 247 attempts with six rushing touchdowns to go along with 41 receptions on 60 targets for 280 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

