Giants Worked Out Four Tight Ends

The New York Giants hosted four tight ends for a workout on Monday, according to Howard Balzer.

The full list of players includes:

Teagan Quitoriano Armani Rogers Stephen Sullivan Joel Wilson

Quitoriano, 24, was drafted by the Texans with the No. 170 pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract that included a $296,148 signing bonus when the Texans waived him with an injury designation.

In 2023, Quitoriano appeared in seven games and caught two passes on three targets for 33 yards and no touchdowns.