Giants Signing OT Julie’n Davenport

Update:

Pat Leonard reports the Giants are signing OT Julie’n Davenport to a contract after his workout.

According to Pat Leonard, the Giants worked out OTs Julie’n Davenport and Lorenz Metz.

Teams are always on the lookout for competent offensive linemen at this time of year.

Metz is a rookie UDFA and Davenport has bounced around for a few different teams the last few years.

Davenport, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He was traded to the Dolphins as part of the Laremy Tunsil deal back in 2019.

Davenport played out the final year of his four-year, $2.986 million contract before signing with the Colts in 2021.

After finishing his contract with Indianapolis, he signed a one-year deal with the Bears last April but was cut loose during training camp. He caught on with the Cardinals practice squad later in the season.

In 2021, Davenport appeared in nine games for the Colts and started four times.