Giants Worked Out Three Including RB Kenjon Barner

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants brought in three players for workouts on Tuesday including RB Kenjon Barner, WR Jaydon Mickens, and WR Chester Rogers.

Barner, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He spent just over a year in Carolina before he was traded to the Eagles in return for a conditional seventh-round pick that did not meet the qualifications.

From there, Barner played for a few teams including the Chargers, Panthers, Patriots, and Falcons.

Barner signed with the Ravens after visiting with them but was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp. He later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad and was on and off of their active roster before he was cut from their injured reserve back in October.

In 2021, Barner appeared in three games for the Buccaneers and had four carries for zero yards.