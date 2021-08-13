Giants Sign Veteran OL Ted Larsen, Waive DB Jordyn Peters

The New York Giants announced that they’ve signed veteran OT Ted Larsen to a contract and waived DB Jordyn Peters on Friday.

We have signed Guard Ted Larsen, waived RB Mike Weber and DB Jordyn Peters — New York Giants (@Giants) August 13, 2021

Larsen, 34, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2010. However, he lasted just a few months in New England before he was waived and later claimed by the Buccaneers.

Larsen had brief stints with the Bears and Cardinals before signing a three-year, $5.65 million contract with the Dolphins that included $1.75 million guaranteed back in 2017. Unfortunately, Miami elected to release Larsen and he signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Bears for the 2019 season.

From there, the Buccaneers signed him to their practice squad last year and he was on and off of their roster.

In 2019, Larsen appeared in 12 games for the Bears and made two starts.