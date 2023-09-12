Giants Working Out WRs Andre Roberts & James Proche

Ian Rapoport reports that the Giants are working out veteran WR Andre Roberts and Jeremy Fowler reports the team is working out WR James Proche.

Roberts, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $16 million contract with Washington in 2014.

From there, Roberts had brief stints with the Lions, Falcons, and Jets before the Bills signed him to a contract in 2019. He returned to Buffalo the following year and joined the Texans on a two-year contract worth up to $6 million.

Roberts was later released and signed by the Chargers. He signed a one-year deal with the Panthers for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Roberts appeared in three games for the Panthers and had four punt returns for 18 yards and two kick returns for 35 yards.