Giants Hiring Brian Daboll As Next Head Coach

Update:

Multiple reports have since confirmed that the Giants are, in fact, hiring Bills OC Brian Daboll as their next head coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants are working to hire Bills OC Brian Daboll as their next head coach.

Rapoport says that the two sides will attempt to do a deal and reunite him with new Giants GM Joe Schoen.

Daboll scheduled a second interview with the Dolphins but it appeared as though the Giants were the team to beat for his services if they stepped up to get a deal done.

Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores was reportedly a finalist for the job.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Giants this year:

Bills OC Brian Daboll (Hired)

(Hired) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants DC Patrick Graham (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bengals DC Lou Anarumo (Interviewed)

Daboll will be tasked with helping to develop QB Daniel Jones and fixing the team’s offense, which has struggled greatly in recent years.

Daboll, 46, began his NFL coaching career in 1997 with Williams & Mary. He spent a few years at Michigan State before being hired by the Patriots in 2000 as a defensive coaching assistant.

Daboll worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for a job with the Jets and eventually landing the offensive coordinator job in 2009. After short stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots, Alabama hired him as their offensive coordinator.

From there, Daboll joined the Bills as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. He was assistant coach of the year in 2020.

In 2021, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 5 in yards, No. 3 in points, No. 6 in rushing yards and No. 9 in passing yards.