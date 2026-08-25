Giants WR Calvin Austin Carted Off Practice Tuesday

Per Ryan Dunleavy, Giants WR Calvin Austin was carted off practice on Tuesday with an apparent knee injury.

Dunleavy said practice came to a standstill when Austin was carted off with what appeared to Dunleavy to be a serious knee injury.

According to Connor Hughes, Austin was hurt in a one-on-one drill and the entire team crowded around him on the cart. Hughes said Austin had his hand over his face, and owner John Mara stopped to talk to him on the cart for as he was heading off.

Austin, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers out of Memphis in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was twice named first-team All-AAC in 2020 and 2021.

He finished the final year a four-year, $3,889,336 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $504,336 and signed a one-year deal with the Giants for 2026.

In 2025, Austin appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and caught 31 passes on 55 targets for three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Austin as the news becomes available.