Giants WR Darius Slayton Agrees To Pay Cut

Tom Rock reports that Giants WR Darius Slayton has agreed to a pay cut that will keep him on the team this season.

Slayton’s salary will go from $2.54 million to the league minimum of $965,000, saving the Giants $1.6 million against the cap.

There is also an opportunity for Slayton to earn some of the money back with playtime incentives. He is currently expected to return to practice on Wednesday.

Slayton, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Giants out of Auburn back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,753,988 rookie contract with the Giants that included a $233,988 signing bonus and $233,988 guaranteed.

In 2021, Slayton appeared in 13 games for the Giants and caught 26 passes on 58 targets for 339 yards and two touchdowns.