Giants WR Jalin Hyatt Denies Report He Wanted To Be Traded

Jordan Raanan of ESPN, citing multiple sources, reported that Giants WR Jalin Hyatt said during practice that “if the Giants weren’t going to use him, they should trade him.”

Raanan did add that a trade involving Hyatt is not expected, as he’s “still in their plans.”

“I didn’t say that,” Hyatt denied that he mentioned the trade possibility, via the Associated Press. “I don’t know where that came from, but that’s false. I love being here. . . . I got so much respect for [the Giants] trading up for me and getting me. So, whatever that rumor was, it’s not true at all.”

“I didn’t say anything about any trades or wanted to be somewhere or not getting this, not getting that,” Hyatt added. “Like I said, my focus is on this team, what we got to do, how we got to get better. And our focus is on Cleveland.”

Hyatt, 22, was a Unanimous All-American in 2022 and won the Fred Biletnikoff Award along with being a first-team All-SEC selection. The Giants traded up to select him in the third round with the No. 73 overall pick.

Hyatt is in the second year of his four-year, $5,625,314 rookie contract that includes a $1,091,137 signing bonus.

In 2024, Hyatt has appeared in two games for the Giants and has yet to register a catch.

During his three-year college career at Tennessee, Hyatt appeared in 29 games and caught 108 passes for 1,769 yards and 19 touchdowns.