Giants WR Sterling Shepard’s Deal Set To Void Today

According to Dan Duggan, Giants WR Sterling Shepard restructured contract from last season included an automatic void three days after the Super Bowl, which will make him a free agent on Wednesday.

New York will create $4.3 million in dead money by cutting Shepard.

Shepard suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 and was coming off a torn Achilles that ended his 2021 season as well.

Shepard, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.944 million rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension that includes $21.3 million guaranteed.

Shepard was set to make base salaries of $8.475 and $9.475 million in the final two years of his deal, however the two sides agreed to a reworked deal that makes him a free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Shepard appeared in three games for the Giants and caught 13 passes for 154 yards receiving and one touchdown.