Glazer: Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Not On Hot Seat

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said he’s heard nothing to indicate to him that Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is in danger of losing his job if the Eagles lose in the playoffs today.

Philadelphia is limping into the game against the Buccaneers both figuratively and literally. The Eagles were 1-5 down the stretch and lost control of the NFC East. Star WR A.J. Brown won’t play today and QB Jalen Hurts is managing an injury to a finger on his throwing hand.

Sirianni replaced DC Sean Desai with assistant Matt Patricia several weeks ago, but that has not stopped the problems on defense and more changes are expected that offseason.

While all these problems have led to speculation about Sirianni’s future despite the Eagles being in the Super Bowl not even a year ago, this report from Glazer seems to indicate those might be overblown.

Sirianni, 42, began his coaching career at Mount Union back in 2004 as their defensive backs coach. After a few years at IUP, the Chiefs hired Sirianni as their offensive quality control coach and he held a few positions before joining the Chargers in 2013.

Sirianni served as the Chargers offensive quality control coach and QBs coach before moving to WRs coach in 2016. He was hired by the Colts as their offensive coordinator in 2018.

The Eagles hired Sirianni to be their next head coach after firing HC Doug Pederson in 2021.

In three years in Philadelphia, Sirianni has a record of 34-17 (.667 winning percentage) with three trips to the playoffs and a Super Bowl appearance in 2022.

We’ll have more on the Eagles and Sirianni as the news is available.