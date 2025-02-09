Glazer: Jets Told Aaron Rodgers They Are Moving On From Him

Jay Glazer reports that Jets QB Aaron Rodgers flew to New Jersey last week to meet with the team about his future, only to be told the team was moving on from him.

Glazer adds that Rodgers could be a June 1st designation which allows him to sign with any team in the league on March 12th if he decides to continue to play.

Glazer also notes that it seems likely Rodgers plans to continue to play since he made an effort to fly to New Jersey and discuss his future with the team.

Jordan Schultz reported earlier that the overwhelming belief among the sources that he’s talked to is that the Jets won’t move forward with QB Aaron Rodgers in 2025.

Schultz notes talks between the two sides are still ongoing. The door hasn’t been completely closed but the Jets would like Rodgers to take a pay cut and commit to attending OTAs if he returns.

A decision from the two sides could come as soon as this week.

New Jets HC Aaron Glenn is reportedly open to bringing Rodgers back in 2025 and owner Woody Johnson said he plans to defer to Glenn and new GM Darren Mougey on their decision with Rodgers.

The two men weren’t exactly on glowing terms in the last year, with Johnson reportedly pushing to bench Rodgers early last season and Rodgers sending a few of his classic barbs in Johnson’s direction in various interviews.

Rodgers is under contract in 2025 at a sum of $37.5 million but the money is not guaranteed. The Jets have the flexibility to pursue a fresh start at quarterback if they want.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news is available.