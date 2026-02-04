Glazer: Maxx Crosby’s Time With Raiders Likely Done

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports said in an interview with Yahoo Sports that DE Maxx Crosby‘s time with the Raiders is most likely over.

Glazer said it’s likely the Crosby situation will have a resolution before the draft.

In the end, Glazer expects Crosby to secure a contract worth more than what Micah Parsons signed with the Packers this past offseason when they agreed to a four-year, $186 million deal.

Glazer explained that after the news of Crosby’s disappointed in being shut down by the Raiders surfaced, “no less than 20 teams” reached to him to ask “if this was real? Can we get him?”

Per Glazer, Crosby doesn’t want to go through another rebuild with the Raiders.

Crosby underwent Meniscus surgery and has been working through the rehab process the last month or so.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Crosby as the news is available.