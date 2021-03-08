‘Good Momentum’ Towards Bucs & Tom Brady Getting Extension Done

Adam Schefter of ESPN says he was told over the weekend that there’s “good momentum” towards the Buccaneers and QB Tom Brady getting an extension done this offseason that would tie him to Tampa Bay beyond the 2021 season.

According to Schefter, it appears as though the two parties will be able to reach an agreement that will also help the team’s cap situation as they work to retain their Super Bowl roster.

League sources tell Jason La Canfora that Brady believes he can play three more years and he’s looking to lower his $25 million cap figure as part of an extension that could add three more years to his current deal.

La Canfora says one source explained to him that Brady is “doing what he can to help retain great players and build a foundation for more success.”

Josina Anderson reported over the weekend that the Buccaneers are “getting closer” to reworking Brady’s contract.

Brady is entering the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers. However, the team has said that they’re open to discussing an extension with Brady this offseason.

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht said in an interview on the Rich Eisen Show a few weeks back that an extension for Brady is something that’s potentially in the cards.

“That’s a possibility,” Licht said via NFL Media’s Kevin Patra. “He certainly didn’t look like he slowed down any this year. So, that’s a possibility. We’ll have to see how that goes.

“I talk to Tom often. Probably keep that under wraps, right now. It appears that he really had a good time this year, winning the Super Bowl. Likes our organization, likes our coaches, likes our head coach and ownership. And we certainly love him. Usually when you have those things going for each … it’s a match made in happen, so we’d like to keep this going.” Brady’s deal is set to expire following the 2021 season. His goal for a while has been to play until he’s 45 but he recently expressed an interest in potentially playing longer. The future Hall of Famer will turn 45 just before the start of the 2022 season but it sounds like as long as he stays healthy and doesn’t slow down that playing for even longer could be on the table. Brady, 43, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017. Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers. In 2020, Brady appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and threw for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for six yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brady as the news is available.