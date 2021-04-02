Houston Police Opening Investigation Into Allegations Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Police Department announced Friday that they’ve received a formal complaint against Texans QB Deshaun Watson and they have officially opened an investigation into the matter.

Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, issued the following statement following the news that Houston PD is investigating his client:

“We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.”

The NFL announced a few weeks ago that they were investigating the allegations made against Watson that he sexually assaulted multiple women.

This came after Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the women who have made the accusations against Watson, posted a letter from NFL special counsel for investigations Lisa Friel announcing the investigation.

“I became aware of the lawsuits you filed yesterday, as well as the one you filed this morning, which contain various allegations of misconduct by Houston Texans player Deshaun Watson,” Friel wrote in the letter. “I am writing to let you know that the League has opened an investigation into these allegations and to request the cooperation of your clients in our investigation. Such cooperation would begin with engaging in Zoom interviews with myself and another League investigator at which, of course, you would be present. Please let me know at your earliest convenience if your clients are willing to assist us with our investigation of their allegations.”

Watson has denied the allegations against him. However, he’s facing lawsuits from 21 women alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.