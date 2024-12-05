Texans Signing TE Brevin Jordan To One-Year Extension

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Texans are signing TE Brevin Jordan to a one-year contract extension.

Jordan suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 this season but Houston felt they wanted to bring him back in 2025 despite the injury.

Jordan, 24, was a fifth-round pick to the Texans in 2021 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2024 with a base salary of $1.05 million in 2024.

In 2023, Jordan appeared in 14 games for the Texans and caught 17 of 21 targets for 219 yards (12.9 YPC) and two touchdowns.

In 2024, Jordan appeared in two games for Houston and caught two of three targets for seven yards.