Texans Designate LB Christian Harris & G Kenyon Green To Return

The Houston Texans announced they have designated LB Christian Harris and G Kenyon Green to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Harris hasn’t played this year while nursing a calf injury, while Green dislocated his shoulder earlier this season.

Green, 23, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and 2020, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, and second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Texans used the No. 15 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $15,953,416 rookie contract that includes an $8,782,485 signing bonus. There is a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Green has appeared in nine games for the Texans with nine starts at left guard.

Harris, 23, was a three-year starter at Alabama and earned freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC honors in 2019. The Texans used the No. 75 overall pick on him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is in the third year of a four-year $5,348,249 rookie contract with Houston that includes a $1,069,636 signing bonus.

In 2023, Harris appeared in 16 games for the Texans and recorded 101 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and seven pass deflections.